Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.69.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of ACHC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 225,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,434. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
