Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. 225,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,434. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

