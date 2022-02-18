Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Accelerate Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

