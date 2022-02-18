ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Ronald M. Lombardi Purchases 60,000 Shares

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 28,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

