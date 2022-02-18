ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.86. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,323,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

