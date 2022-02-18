AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Down 12.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.87. Approximately 3,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.