AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Argus

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target upped by Argus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. AECOM has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

