Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AL traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 69,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 77,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Air Lease by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.