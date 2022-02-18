Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.
AL traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 69,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.01.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
