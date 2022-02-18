Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

AKAM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,060. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

