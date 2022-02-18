Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163.63 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $147.00 or 0.00365781 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $163.63 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,356,322 coins and its circulating supply is 1,113,120 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

