Allbirds Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

