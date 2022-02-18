Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIRD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62. Allbirds has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

