ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE:ALE traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,969. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

