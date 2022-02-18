ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.
NYSE ALE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.30. 846,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,596. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
