ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $61.30. 846,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,596. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.