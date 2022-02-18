Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on AP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.21.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

