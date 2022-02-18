Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

