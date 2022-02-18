Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

AIMC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 266,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,840. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

