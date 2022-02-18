Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.99%.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $188,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,408. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

