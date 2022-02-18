American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AXL stock remained flat at $$8.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $953.71 million, a PE ratio of 278.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

