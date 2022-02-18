American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

