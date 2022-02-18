Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,883,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $497,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

NYSE:AMP opened at $299.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.79 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

