AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

AMN traded up $11.36 on Friday, hitting $104.65. 1,386,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,198. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

