AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Tops $924,158.46

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $924,158.46 and approximately $12,050.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.26 or 0.06992791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,216.00 or 1.00176687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

