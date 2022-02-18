Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.
In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
