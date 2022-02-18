Analysts Anticipate GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GlobalFoundries.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $97,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
GlobalFoundries stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25.
GlobalFoundries Company Profile
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
