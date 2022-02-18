Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. 1,199,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $146.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

