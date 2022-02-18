Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 113,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,234. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

