Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.27 EPS

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. 2,444,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.