Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.88. 2,444,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

