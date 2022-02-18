Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. R1 RCM reported earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

