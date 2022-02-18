Analysts Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 22,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,438. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

