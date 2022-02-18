Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,018. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

