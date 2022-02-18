Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Price Target at C$20.89

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,578. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$852.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$21.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.77.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

