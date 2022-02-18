Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.78

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,109. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

