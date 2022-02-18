Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target at $107.88

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.