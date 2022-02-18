Analysts Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Target Price at $21.60

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 96,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. Mission Produce has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

