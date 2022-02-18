Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2,038.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

