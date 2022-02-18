Ancora Advisors LLC Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

