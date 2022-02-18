Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Separately, lifted their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

