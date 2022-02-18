Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 2nd Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,420,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple were worth $907,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 780,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

