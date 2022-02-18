ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $89.89. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

