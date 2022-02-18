Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.84), RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ARNC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.
ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
Arconic Company Profile
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
