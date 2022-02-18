Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.84), RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arconic updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arconic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

