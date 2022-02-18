Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $853.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $859.97 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,164. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $13,013,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

