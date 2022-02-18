Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

