Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by 392.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

AWI opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

