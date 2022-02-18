Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 4,033,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,215. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

