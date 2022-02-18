Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 563.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 52.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ASAN opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

