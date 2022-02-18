ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

