Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of ASPN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 107,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,579. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

