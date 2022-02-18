Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell acquired 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.