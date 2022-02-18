AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AN opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

