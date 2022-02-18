AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AN opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.
AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
