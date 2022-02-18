Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

Avaya stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 1,073,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,162. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVYA. BWS Financial reduced their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avaya by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avaya by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

