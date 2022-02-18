Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.
Avaya stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 1,073,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,162. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
In other Avaya news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avaya by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 246,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avaya by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.